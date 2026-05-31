A.J. Puk headshot

A.J. Puk Injury: Makes third rehab appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2026 at 6:05am

Puk (elbow) allowed one hit and struck out one over one inning in a rehab appearance for the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Saturday.

The outing was Puk's third in the ACL while on a rehab assignment. He's allowed two hits and struck out two over three scoreless appearances. The reliever is expected to shift his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

A.J. Puk
Arizona Diamondbacks
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