A.J. Puk Injury: Makes third rehab appearance
Puk (elbow) allowed one hit and struck out one over one inning in a rehab appearance for the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Saturday.
The outing was Puk's third in the ACL while on a rehab assignment. He's allowed two hits and struck out two over three scoreless appearances. The reliever is expected to shift his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
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