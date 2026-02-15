A.J. Puk headshot

A.J. Puk Injury: Moves to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

The Diamondbacks placed Puk (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Sunday.

The left-hander will be unavailable for at least the first couple months of 2026 while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, so his move to the 60-day IL is just a procedural move. After reporting for spring training last week, Puk said that he expects to make his season debut before July.

A.J. Puk
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring A.J. Puk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring A.J. Puk See More
Closers in Draft-and-Hold Leagues
MLB
Closers in Draft-and-Hold Leagues
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
18 days ago
Mound Musings: Save Me!
MLB
Mound Musings: Save Me!
Author Image
Brad Johnson
157 days ago