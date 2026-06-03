A.J. Puk Injury: Moves to Reno
Puk (elbow) allowed one hit and struck out one over a scoreless inning for Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
The Diamondbacks moved Puk's rehab assignment to Reno after the left-hander threw three scoreless outings for the ACL D-backs in May. He's scheduled to throw again Friday, per Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports and will likely need a few more appearances beyond this week. When Puk opened his rehab in the ACL last month, Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said the team was targeting seven or eight rehab outings, which puts the reliever on a path to return mid-June.
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