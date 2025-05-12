A.J. Puk Injury: Set to begin throwing program

Puk (elbow) is expected to begin a throwing program in the coming week, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Puk was placed on the 15-day injured list April 19 with left elbow inflammation before later being transferred to the 60-day IL on May 1. The left-hander isn't eligible to be activated for over a month, but beginning a throwing program will be the first step in his build up to returning to action down the road this season.