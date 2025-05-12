A.J. Puk Injury: Set to begin throwing program
Puk (elbow) is expected to begin a throwing program in the coming week, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Puk was placed on the 15-day injured list April 19 with left elbow inflammation before later being transferred to the 60-day IL on May 1. The left-hander isn't eligible to be activated for over a month, but beginning a throwing program will be the first step in his build up to returning to action down the road this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now