A.J. Puk headshot

A.J. Puk Injury: Set to begin throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Puk (elbow) is expected to begin a throwing program in the coming week, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Puk was placed on the 15-day injured list April 19 with left elbow inflammation before later being transferred to the 60-day IL on May 1. The left-hander isn't eligible to be activated for over a month, but beginning a throwing program will be the first step in his build up to returning to action down the road this season.

