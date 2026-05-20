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A.J. Puk Injury: Sitting in mid-90s in live BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Puk (elbow) threw a 20-pitch live batting practice session Tuesday, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.

It's the first time he's faced hitters since last year's internal brace surgery on his left elbow. Per Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, Puk was throwing in the mid-90s and bounced back well from the session. The successful side session should set him up to begin a rehab assignment this weekend at the team's Arizona Complex League affiliate.

A.J. Puk
Arizona Diamondbacks
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