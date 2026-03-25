A.J. Puk headshot

A.J. Puk Injury: Throwing off mound

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Puk (elbow) has begun throwing bullpen sessions off a mound, MLB.com reports.

The sessions are described as "short box," which is when a catcher sets up just in front of home plate. Puk underwent internal brace elbow surgery last June and is expected back sometime around the All-Star break.

A.J. Puk
Arizona Diamondbacks
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