A.J. Puk Injury: Throws bullpen Tuesday
Puk (elbow) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and provided an update following the activity, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
The earliest date Puk can be activated from the 60-day injured list is May 21, and the reliever estimated he'd be "facing batters or starting rehab games" around then. The left-hander is four bullpen sessions in and will throw at least another six before facing hitters.
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