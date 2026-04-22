A.J. Puk headshot

A.J. Puk Injury: Throws bullpen Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Puk (elbow) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and provided an update following the activity, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

The earliest date Puk can be activated from the 60-day injured list is May 21, and the reliever estimated he'd be "facing batters or starting rehab games" around then. The left-hander is four bullpen sessions in and will throw at least another six before facing hitters.

A.J. Puk
Arizona Diamondbacks
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