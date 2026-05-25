A.J. Puk headshot

A.J. Puk Injury: Tracking toward mid-June return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said Monday that Puk (elbow) will need 7-to-8 rehab appearances before returning from the 60-day injured list, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Puk began his rehab assignment with the team's Arizona Complex League affiliate on Saturday, striking out one over a perfect inning. The left-hander will move up to a higher affiliate and make several more rehab appearances before rejoining the Diamondbacks' bullpen.

A.J. Puk
Arizona Diamondbacks
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