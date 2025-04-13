A.J. Puk News: Collects third save
Puk picked up the save in Sunday's 5-2 victory over Milwaukee, pitching a scoreless inning with three strikeouts and a walk.
The flamethrowing southpaw required 24 pitches to polish off the Arizona win, as he allowed two baserunners to reach via a walk and a hit-by-pitch. Puk last completed a save April 2, with Justin Martinez, a right-hander, picking up a pair in between. Puk and Martinez are clearly set to continue sharing save opportunities based on the matchups with opposing lineups.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now