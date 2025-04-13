A.J. Puk News: Collects third save

Puk picked up the save in Sunday's 5-2 victory over Milwaukee, pitching a scoreless inning with three strikeouts and a walk.

The flamethrowing southpaw required 24 pitches to polish off the Arizona win, as he allowed two baserunners to reach via a walk and a hit-by-pitch. Puk last completed a save April 2, with Justin Martinez, a right-hander, picking up a pair in between. Puk and Martinez are clearly set to continue sharing save opportunities based on the matchups with opposing lineups.