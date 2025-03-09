A.J. Puk News: Continues blemish-free spring

Puk allowed one hit and struck out two over one scoreless inning in Saturday's spring game against the Reds.

Puk worked a scoreless fifth inning and has yet to allow a run over four Cactus League innings. He's given up two hits and two walks while striking out five. The left-hander was followed by righty Justin Martinez, who gave up three runs over a third of an inning. The two are considered co-closers and expected to get save opportunities this season.