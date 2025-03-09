Fantasy Baseball
A.J. Puk headshot

A.J. Puk News: Continues blemish-free spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Puk allowed one hit and struck out two over one scoreless inning in Saturday's spring game against the Reds.

Puk worked a scoreless fifth inning and has yet to allow a run over four Cactus League innings. He's given up two hits and two walks while striking out five. The left-hander was followed by righty Justin Martinez, who gave up three runs over a third of an inning. The two are considered co-closers and expected to get save opportunities this season.

A.J. Puk
Arizona Diamondbacks
