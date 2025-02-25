A.J. Puk News: Part of closer auditions

Puk struck out two over a scoreless third inning in Tuesday's spring game against the Cubs.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo trotted out his three potential closers Tuesday, with Puk's inning sandwiched by Kevin Ginkel (second inning) and Justin Martinez (fourth). All three pitched scoreless frames. Martinez was the primary closer over the final two months last season but had a shaky September and walked more than four batters per nine innings. Meanwhile, Puk was electric after being acquired at the trade deadline, posting a 1.32 ERA and 0.73 WHIP with two saves over 30 outings with Arizona.