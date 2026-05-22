AJ Smith-Shawver headshot

AJ Smith-Shawver Injury: Throwing bullpen sessions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Manager Walt Weiss said Friday that Smith-Shawver (elbow) has been throwing bullpen sessions, and the next step in his rehab is to face live hitters, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

There hasn't been much info on Smith-Shawver's progress from Tommy John surgery, but Weiss said the right-hander has been throwing high-intensity bullpens, and it sounds like he's close to facing hitters. Once Smith-Shawver gets in some live batting practice, he'll likely then head out on an extended rehab assignment before having a chance to rejoin Atlanta's rotation later this summer.

AJ Smith-Shawver
Atlanta Braves
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