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AJ Smith-Shawver News: Expected to stick in rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Smith-Shawver is expected to remain in the Atlanta rotation beyond Wednesday's start against Minnesota, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Smith-Shawver has been limited to one major-league start so far this season, as he missed extended time at the start of the year while completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery. However, he will return to a big-league mound Wednesday, and Atlanta will move to a six-man rotation for the time being to accommodate the 23-year-old right-hander. Smith-Shawver had been pitching brilliantly for Triple-A prior to his promotion Tuesday, allowing just two earned runs with a 23:6 K:BB over his last 19.1 innings spanning four starts for Gwinnett.

AJ Smith-Shawver
Atlanta Braves
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