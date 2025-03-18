AJ Smith-Shawver News: Impressing in camp

Smith-Shawver, who struck out eight over four innings in Saturday's start against the Twins, could make the Opening Day roster even if Atlanta also carries Grant Holmes and Ian Anderson, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

He gave up two runs on six hits and zero walks in his most recent start, building up to a spring-high 75 pitches (55 strikes). Smith-Shawver seems to be a better bet than Anderson to provide fantasy value if given the opportunity, and Bowman notes that Atlanta plays seven straight days to open the season, so it could make sense for the team to break camp with six starters in case any of the first five stumble and length is needed from the bullpen. Anderson being out of options tips the scales in his favor, but Smith-Shawver's impressive spring training shouldn't be overlooked. He has specifically impressed by leaning on his secondary pitches when he gets behind in counts, showing that he can throw all four pitches for strikes.