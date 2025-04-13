AJ Smith-Shawver News: Moving to Triple-A

Atlanta optioned Smith-Shawver to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Though Atlanta is welcoming Spencer Strider (elbow) back from the 15-day injured list during the upcoming week, Smith-Shawver appeared to be in good position to retain a back-end spot in the rotation moving forward. However, Atlanta is electing to proceed with Bryce Elder as its No. 5 starter, even though Smith-Shawver beat him in the competition for a rotation spot during spring training and had performed similarly through the first two and a half weeks of the season. Smith-Shawver went 0-2 with a 4.61 ERA and 1.98 WHIP while issuing eight walks and striking out 17 over 13.2 innings, but an elevated .447 BABIP and 16.7 HR/FB% suggested that he likely would have been due for some positive regression if he stuck around in the rotation.