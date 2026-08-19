AJ Smith-Shawver News: Rough return to rotation

Smith-Shawver didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Twins, giving up four runs on five hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

Making just his second big-league appearance of the season, Smith-Shawver retired the first seven batters he faced before the wheels began to come off in the third inning, as four straight Minnesota hitters reached base before the right-hander coaxed a double play out of Josh Bell to escape the jam. Smith-Shawver wasn't so lucky in the fifth, getting the hook after 75 pitches (49 strikes) following a bases-loaded walk to Bell. Atlanta has indicated the 23-year-old will remain in the rotation for now as part of a six-man unit -- the team is in the middle of a three-week stretch with just one scheduled off day that takes them to Sept. 3 -- but he'll need to perform better to keep his spot. Smith-Shawver is set to make his next trip to the mound at home next week against the Dodgers.