AJ Smith-Shawver News: Set for rotation spot
Smith-Shawver is expected to begin the season in the Atlanta rotation, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
With Ian Anderson traded to the Angels on Sunday and Bryce Elder optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett, Smith-Shawver is the last man standing in camp for the fifth starter job. The 22-year-old right-hander earned the assignment by posting a 20:5 K:BB through 16 Grapefruit League innings, and that strikeout potential gives him significant fantasy upside with a potent Atlanta offense at his back. Smith-Shawver will need to out-perform Grant Holmes to stay in the rotation once Spencer Strider (elbow) is cleared for his 2025 debut, however.
