AJ Smith-Shawver News: Starting Wednesday for Atlanta
Atlanta recalled Smith-Shawver from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.
Per Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Smith-Shawver will start Wednesday's game against the Twins, giving the regular members of Atlanta's rotation extra rest. It's unclear what the plan is for Smith-Shawver's role beyond that, but it could depend on how he fares Wednesday. Smith-Shawver has looked sharp after coming back from Tommy John surgery, and he allowed just two runs with a 13:4 K:BB over 11 innings in his last two outings with Gwinnett.
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