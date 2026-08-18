AJ Smith-Shawver News: Starting Wednesday for Atlanta

Atlanta recalled Smith-Shawver from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Per Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Smith-Shawver will start Wednesday's game against the Twins, giving the regular members of Atlanta's rotation extra rest. It's unclear what the plan is for Smith-Shawver's role beyond that, but it could depend on how he fares Wednesday. Smith-Shawver has looked sharp after coming back from Tommy John surgery, and he allowed just two runs with a 13:4 K:BB over 11 innings in his last two outings with Gwinnett.