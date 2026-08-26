AJ Smith-Shawver headshot

AJ Smith-Shawver News: Tosses five innings in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Smith-Shawver did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings.

Smith-Shawver allowed a run in the second inning before Tommy Edman took him deep for a two-run homer in the third. Atlanta has made it clear that the right-hander will get an opportunity to show what he can do as part of a six-man rotation, however any further success could give him a shot at a permanent role should the club eventually return to five starters. Smith-Shawver has allowed nine runs across 13.2 innings through three starts this season. He's lined up for another difficult matchup Tuesday against the Nationals.

AJ Smith-Shawver
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring AJ Smith-Shawver See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring AJ Smith-Shawver See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
3 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Free Home Run Predictions Model for Wednesday (Aug. 19)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free Home Run Predictions Model for Wednesday (Aug. 19)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
7 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, July 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, July 29
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
28 days ago