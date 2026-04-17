A.J. Vukovich headshot

A.J. Vukovich Injury: Out with shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Vukovich is expected to miss roughly 2-3 months with a left shoulder injury, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Vukovich has been sidelined at Triple-A Reno since April 9 after injuring his left shoulder on a slide, and it will officially be a few months before he can return. The 24-year-old outfielder had been in a groove prior to getting hurt, slashing .308/.321/.538 with two homers, nine RBI and seven runs scored over 53 plate appearances.

A.J. Vukovich
Arizona Diamondbacks
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