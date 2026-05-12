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Akil Baddoo Injury: Beginning rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Baddoo (quadriceps) will begin a rehab assignment Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Baddoo landed on the 60-day injured list before the season with a left quad strain that he suffered during spring training. He'll need ample rehab at-bats to knock the rust off and is not a lock to be added back to the active roster once he's physically ready.

Akil Baddoo
Milwaukee Brewers
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