Akil Baddoo Injury: Moves to 60-day IL
The Brewers placed Baddoo (quadriceps) on the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Baddoo suffered a quadriceps strain in mid-March that was more significant than initially expected, and it's now expected to keep him sidelined until June, per Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Even once healthy, the 27-year-old won't be guaranteed to be added to the big-league roster.
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