Akil Baddoo Injury: Out longer than anticipated

Manager Pat Murphy revealed Thursday that Baddoo's left quadriceps injury is worse than initially believed and he will miss at least three to four weeks, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Baddoo suffered the quadriceps strain playing in Monday's Cactus League game versus the Mariners while running to first base. The 27-year-old does not have a guaranteed Opening Day roster spot, but he may add key outfield depth for the Brewers.