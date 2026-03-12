Akil Baddoo headshot

Akil Baddoo Injury: Out longer than anticipated

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Manager Pat Murphy revealed Thursday that Baddoo's left quadriceps injury is worse than initially believed and he will miss at least three to four weeks, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Baddoo suffered the quadriceps strain playing in Monday's Cactus League game versus the Mariners while running to first base. The 27-year-old does not have a guaranteed Opening Day roster spot, but he may add key outfield depth for the Brewers.

Akil Baddoo
Milwaukee Brewers
