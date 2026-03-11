Akil Baddoo headshot

Akil Baddoo Injury: Slowed by quad strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Baddoo sustained a left quadriceps strain during Monday's Cactus League game against the Mariners and is set to be further evaluated by the Brewers' team physician Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Baddoo suffered the injury while running to first base following an at-bat Monday. The upcoming re-evaluation should provide insight into a potential recovery timeline for Baddoo, who is competing for a backup outfield spot on the Brewers' Opening Day roster. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a strong spring thus far, going 6-for-20 with two extra-base hits, two stolen bases and a 2:7 BB:K over seven games.

Akil Baddoo
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Akil Baddoo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Akil Baddoo See More
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
92 days ago
The Z Files: The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC Projections
MLB
The Z Files: The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
February 19, 2025
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Running Red Sox
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Running Red Sox
Author Image
Todd Zola
August 10, 2024
Lineup Lowdown: American League
MLB
Lineup Lowdown: American League
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
June 12, 2024
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, June 9
MLB
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, June 9
Author Image
Chris Morgan
June 9, 2024