Akil Baddoo Injury: Slowed by quad strain

Baddoo sustained a left quadriceps strain during Monday's Cactus League game against the Mariners and is set to be further evaluated by the Brewers' team physician Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Baddoo suffered the injury while running to first base following an at-bat Monday. The upcoming re-evaluation should provide insight into a potential recovery timeline for Baddoo, who is competing for a backup outfield spot on the Brewers' Opening Day roster. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a strong spring thus far, going 6-for-20 with two extra-base hits, two stolen bases and a 2:7 BB:K over seven games.