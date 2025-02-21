Fantasy Baseball
Akil Baddoo Injury: Undergoes hamate bone surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Baddoo underwent surgery Thursday to address a hamate bone fracture in his right hand, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The recovery for Baddoo should extend past Opening Day and will likely cost him the first month or so of the season. Baddoo was removed from the Tigers' 40-man roster earlier this offseason and should be headed to Triple-A Toledo, once healthy.

