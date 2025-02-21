Akil Baddoo Injury: Undergoes hamate bone surgery
Baddoo underwent surgery Thursday to address a hamate bone fracture in his right hand, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The recovery for Baddoo should extend past Opening Day and will likely cost him the first month or so of the season. Baddoo was removed from the Tigers' 40-man roster earlier this offseason and should be headed to Triple-A Toledo, once healthy.
