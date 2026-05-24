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Akil Baddoo News: Reinstated, optioned to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Milwaukee reinstated Baddoo (quadriceps) from the 60-day IL on Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Nashville, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Baddoo suffered a left quad strain during spring training and was consequently placed on the 60-day IL. He's been rehabbing with Nashville, slashing .188/.278/.563 with two homers and two RBI through five games. Baddoo appears to be back to full health, but the Brewers don't have room for him on the 26-man roster, so he'll stick in the minors for the time being.

Akil Baddoo
Milwaukee Brewers
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