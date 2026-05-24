Akil Baddoo News: Reinstated, optioned to minors
Milwaukee reinstated Baddoo (quadriceps) from the 60-day IL on Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Nashville, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Baddoo suffered a left quad strain during spring training and was consequently placed on the 60-day IL. He's been rehabbing with Nashville, slashing .188/.278/.563 with two homers and two RBI through five games. Baddoo appears to be back to full health, but the Brewers don't have room for him on the 26-man roster, so he'll stick in the minors for the time being.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Akil Baddoo See More
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker166 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC ProjectionsFebruary 19, 2025
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Running Red SoxAugust 10, 2024
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Lineup Lowdown: American LeagueJune 12, 2024
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, June 9June 9, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Akil Baddoo See More