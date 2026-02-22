Akil Baddoo News: Smacks homer in spring game
Baddoo went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's Cactus League game against the White Sox.
Baddoo drew a walk in the top of the first inning and smashed a solo home run over the fence in center field in the top of the third. This was a strong first showing from the 27-year-old, who signed on with Milwaukee in December and is working to secure an Opening Day roster spot.
