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Alan Rangel News: Added to bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

The Phillies recalled Rangel from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

Rangel has made four starts for Lehigh Valley this season, turning in a 1.66 ERA and 18:10 K:BB over 21.2 frames. The right-hander will offer the Phillies' bullpen some protection, but his stay in the big leagues could be brief.

Alan Rangel
Philadelphia Phillies
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