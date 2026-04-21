Alan Rangel News: Added to bullpen
The Phillies recalled Rangel from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.
Rangel has made four starts for Lehigh Valley this season, turning in a 1.66 ERA and 18:10 K:BB over 21.2 frames. The right-hander will offer the Phillies' bullpen some protection, but his stay in the big leagues could be brief.
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