Alan Rangel News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Phillies optioned Rangel to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Rangel made two appearances for the Phillies in spring training and allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two across three innings. He'll begin the 2025 regular season in Triple-A, but the 27-year-old reliever could see some time in the majors at some point this season if the Phillies need to bolster their bullpen.