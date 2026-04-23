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Alan Rangel News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

The Phillies optioned Rangel to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

Rangel helped save the bullpen in Wednesday's loss to the Cubs, striking out five over three innings of one-run ball. His reward is a trip back to Lehigh Valley, where he will reenter the rotation. Rangel holds a 1.66 ERA and 18:10 K:BB over 21.2 frames with Lehigh Valley in 2026.

Alan Rangel
Philadelphia Phillies
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