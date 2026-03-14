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Alan Rangel News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

The Phillies optioned Rangel to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Rangel was never a likely bet to break camp with the big club, and his struggles during spring training (eight earned runs allowed with a 4:4 K:BB over 7.2 innings) solidified his fate. Rangel should begin the season as a rotation piece for Lehigh Valley, where he had a 4.65 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 24 starts last year.

Alan Rangel
Philadelphia Phillies
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