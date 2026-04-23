Alan Roden Injury: Dealing with shoulder issue
Roden has a labrum tear in his right shoulder, Dan Hayes of The Athletic
Roden is expected to rest and rehab the injury for the next four weeks, ultimately avoiding surgery for the time being. The outfielder has produced a .275 average with three home runs, 15 RBI, nine runs scored and two stolen bases over 69 at-bats in 19 contests with Triple-A St. Paul so far this season.
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