Alan Roden Injury: Hoping to start throwing this week

Roden (shoulder) has resumed taking light swings and is hopeful to begin a throwing program Monday, MLB.com reports.

After failing to win a spot on the Twins' Opening Day roster, Roden was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul coming out of spring training. He was making a case for a call-up after slashing .275/.425/.464 with three home runs and two steals in 19 games at St. Paul, but the left-handed hitter was shut down in late April and placed on the 7-day injured list after suffering a torn labrum in his right (throwing) shoulder. Roden is expected to require a three-week buildup with his throwing program before beginning a rehab assignment in the lower levels of the minors, so he would appear unlikely to rejoin the St. Paul lineup until around the middle of June.