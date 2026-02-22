Alan Roden headshot

Alan Roden News: Delivers grand slam

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Roden went 2-for-3 with a grand slam during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta.

Roden put his team in front during the top of the fifth inning by smacking a grand slam. It was evident he was seeing the ball well at the dish throughout the day, as he lined out to third base and singled to center in his other two at-bats. Roden's lack of power was a concern during his rookie campaign, so Sunday's showing is a promising start to the spring for the Creighton product.

Alan Roden
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alan Roden
