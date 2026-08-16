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Alan Roden News: Fades into reserve role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 8:06pm

Roden is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Though he produced a three-hit effort in his most recent start Wednesday, Roden has unsurprisingly been the odd man out of the lineup following Byron Buxton's return from the injured list Thursday. Roden will hit the bench for a third straight game while the Twins go with Trevor Larnach, Buxton and Luke Keaschall as their starting outfield trio from left to right.

Alan Roden
Minnesota Twins
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