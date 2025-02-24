Alan Roden News: Flashes on-base skills Sunday

Roden went 2-for-2 with a walk, two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

Getting the start in left field and hitting fifth in a lineup with no projected Opening Day starters, Roden made a quick impact by lacing a two-bagger off Garrett Crochet to lead off the second inning. Roden would likely need an injury or two in the Blue Jays' outfield to begin the year on the 26-man roster, but the 25-year-old appears ready to make his big-league debut after slashing .314/.406/.510 over 70 games for Triple-A Buffalo in 2024.