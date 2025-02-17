Alan Roden News: Knocking on door

Roden was singled out by GM Ross Atkins as the Blue Jays prospect who could make the biggest impact this season, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

In the past, the GM has diplomatically listed a number of names when asked this question at the beginning of camp, but this spring he didn't equivocate. "He's just done so much to put himself in a position to move through the system quickly," Atkins said, "with the way he goes about his job, the contact rates, the shape of his offense, the fact that [he's valuable] on both sides of the ball, his baserunning, stealing bases, he plays defense at a solid level, he's very physical with upside, the power. He's an exciting piece." The Anthony Santander signing blocked any chance Roden might have had to open the season on the big-league roster, but the 25-year-old could make his MLB debut later this year, especially if the Jays are having trouble filling their leadoff spot.