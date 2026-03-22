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Alan Roden News: Left off Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

The Twins optioned Roden to Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old batted .302 with a double, a homer and two steals in 15 Grapefruit League games, but he'll still open the season in the minors in favor of James Outman. It's worth noting that Outman has no remaining minor-league options, which likely factored into Roden's demotion to begin the season. He shouldn't have to wait too long to get another look for the rebuilding Twins.

Alan Roden
Minnesota Twins
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