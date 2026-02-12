Alan Roden News: Recovered from thumb surgery
Roden, who had surgery in August to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb, had a normal offseason, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
It sounds like he's fully healthy as spring training begins. Roden will compete for a starting role in the outfield but could also be part of a platoon in right or left field. He struggled in his first taste of the majors last season (hitting .204 with a .589 OPS in 43 games with the Blue Jays), but had a second strong season at Triple-A (.919 OPS). He was traded to the Twins at the deadline and struggled again with a .463 OPS in 12 games before suffering a season-ending thumb injury.
