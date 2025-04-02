Alan Roden News: Sitting against lefty Wednesday
Roden is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.
After starting in each of the last three games while going 4-for-10 with a double, a run and an RBI, Roden will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed batter Will Wagner as the Nationals send southpaw MacKenzie Gore to the hill. Davis Schneider will check in for Roden in left field and will bat seventh.
