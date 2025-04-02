Fantasy Baseball
Alan Roden headshot

Alan Roden News: Sitting against lefty Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Roden is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

After starting in each of the last three games while going 4-for-10 with a double, a run and an RBI, Roden will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed batter Will Wagner as the Nationals send southpaw MacKenzie Gore to the hill. Davis Schneider will check in for Roden in left field and will bat seventh.

