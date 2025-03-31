Albert Suarez Injury: Aiming for brief IL stint

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Monday that he's hopeful Suarez's (shoulder) stint on the 15-day injured list won't be long, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Hyde revealed that Suarez first began experiencing right shoulder discomfort toward the end of spring training and was having trouble getting loose, necessitating placement on the IL Sunday. Suarez is receiving treatment and it sounds like he could be back when first eligible or close to it.