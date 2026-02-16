Albert Suarez Injury: Healthy for spring training
Suarez (forearm) said Monday that he's fully healthy this spring, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
A mild forearm flexor strain brought Suarez's 2025 campaign to an early end, but the 36-year-old right-hander believes he's "100 percent" and "good to go" ahead of spring training. Suarez is with the Orioles on a minor-league contract leading into Grapefruit League action, and he'd likely be left with a bullpen role as a long reliever if he winds up claiming an Opening Day roster spot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Suarez See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: Final AL Update328 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week330 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: American League Update333 days ago
-
Mound Musings
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL East333 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections342 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Suarez See More