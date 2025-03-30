Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Albert Suarez headshot

Albert Suarez Injury: Moves to IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

The Orioles placed Suarez on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to right shoulder inflammation.

Baltimore called up right-hander Matt Bowman from Triple-A Norfolk to join the bullpen as a replacement for Suarez, who displayed diminished his velocity in his season debut Friday, when he was charged with two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out two across 2.2 innings in a 8-2 loss to the Blue Jays. Suarez will be eligible for activation as soon as April 13.

Albert Suarez
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now