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Albert Suarez News: Back with Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

The Orioles selected Suarez's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.

After electing free agency Wednesday, Suarez returned to the O's on a minor-league deal Thursday and will now rejoin Baltimore's bullpen to replace the injured Ryan Helsley (elbow). Suarez has been effective as a long reliever in the big leagues this year, posting a 3.46 ERA and 1.15 WHIP through 13 innings across five appearances.

Albert Suarez
Baltimore Orioles
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