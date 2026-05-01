Albert Suarez News: Back with Baltimore
The Orioles selected Suarez's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.
After electing free agency Wednesday, Suarez returned to the O's on a minor-league deal Thursday and will now rejoin Baltimore's bullpen to replace the injured Ryan Helsley (elbow). Suarez has been effective as a long reliever in the big leagues this year, posting a 3.46 ERA and 1.15 WHIP through 13 innings across five appearances.
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