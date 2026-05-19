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Albert Suarez News: Back with big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

The Orioles selected Suarez's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Suarez will provide a much-needed fresh relief arm after the Orioles' bullpen had to cover 4.1 innings in Monday's blowout loss to the Rays. He's posted a 3.45 ERA and a 9:9 K:BB in 15.2 innings with Baltimore this season.

Albert Suarez
Baltimore Orioles
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