Albert Suarez News: Competing to start year in rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Suarez picked up the win in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers after allowing one run on four hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out four.

Suarez is battling with Cade Povich for Baltimore's final rotation spot to begin the year in Grayson Rodriguez's (elbow) stead, and Sunday's effort should help his case of beginning 2025 as a starter. After giving up seven runs across 4.1 innings in exhibition play during February, Suarez has bounced back with a 2.84 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 12 strikeouts over 12.2 frames in March. It's possible the veteran right-hander gets one more spring start before the Orioles make a final decision between Suarez and Povich.

