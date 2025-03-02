Albert Suarez News: Considered sixth starter

Manager Brandon Hyde said Saturday that Suarez is currently positioned as Baltimore's No. 6 starting pitcher, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander is a strong bet to make the Opening Day roster since he's out of minor-league options, but he could be headed to the bullpen rather than the starting rotation. The Orioles have Zach Eflin, Grayson Rodriguez, Charlie Morton, Dean Kremer and Tomoyuki Sugano poised to begin the campaign as their five-man unit, with Cade Povich coming in at the No. 7 spot. Suarez started in 24 of his 32 regular-season appearances last season and is on track to work as a swingman again in 2025.