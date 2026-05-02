Albert Suarez News: Designated for assignment

The Oroles designated Suarez for assignment Saturday.

Suarez has now been DFA'd by Baltimore twice within the past week, this time to make room for Dietrich Enns' (foot) return from the IL and Nick Raquet's promotion from Triple-A. The 36-year-old Suarez went unclaimed off waivers when he was last pushed off the Orioles' 40-man roster, and there's a high chance he clears waivers again.