Albert Suarez News: Dropped from 40-man roster
Suarez was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Sunday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Suarez appeared in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against Detroit, tossing four scoreless innings while allowing three hits and striking out a batter in the team's 4-1 loss. The right-hander will now be placed on waivers for the second time in May, having posted a 2.75 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 10 strikeouts over 19.2 innings in seven appearances with Baltimore this season. If Suarez goes unclaimed, he'll likely report to Triple-A Norfolk.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Suarez See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This WeekYesterday
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 648 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 648 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week50 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?51 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Suarez See More