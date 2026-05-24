Albert Suarez News: Dropped from 40-man roster

Suarez was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Sunday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Suarez appeared in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against Detroit, tossing four scoreless innings while allowing three hits and striking out a batter in the team's 4-1 loss. The right-hander will now be placed on waivers for the second time in May, having posted a 2.75 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 10 strikeouts over 19.2 innings in seven appearances with Baltimore this season. If Suarez goes unclaimed, he'll likely report to Triple-A Norfolk.