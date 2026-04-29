Albert Suarez headshot

Albert Suarez News: Elects free agency, likely to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Suarez cleared waivers Wednesday and elected to become a free agent, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Suarez was pushed off the Orioles' 40-man roster Sunday, and although he opted for free agency, he's expected to re-sign with Baltimore on a minor-league contract, per Kubatko. The 36-year-old righty has performed well with the Orioles this year, posting a 3.46 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 13 innings across five appearances.

Albert Suarez
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Suarez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Albert Suarez See More
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 6
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Mike Barner
23 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
23 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
25 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
26 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: Final AL Update
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: Final AL Update
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
March 25, 2025