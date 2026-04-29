Albert Suarez News: Elects free agency, likely to return
Suarez cleared waivers Wednesday and elected to become a free agent, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Suarez was pushed off the Orioles' 40-man roster Sunday, and although he opted for free agency, he's expected to re-sign with Baltimore on a minor-league contract, per Kubatko. The 36-year-old righty has performed well with the Orioles this year, posting a 3.46 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 13 innings across five appearances.
Albert Suarez
Free Agent
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